The Rock Reveals What He Misses About WWE

During an interview with the Joe Rogan Experience (via Wrestling Inc), The Rock spoke about his time in WWE and what he misses about being a part of the roster. Rock doesn’t show up much anymore, but he did make a surprise appearance on Smackdown earlier this year.

He said: “I told some of the boys this, I miss that kind of stuff because it’s been a while since I’ve worked out with the boys. Back when I was wrestling, we’d all work together because we would travel together every night, and going to the same gym every day in different cities. But I miss that, that camaraderie.“