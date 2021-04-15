The Rock Reveals New Initiative To Help Local Restaurants

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has issued a new press release announcing a new ‘Guac on the Rock’ initiative to help local restaurants. This will see the Rock’s Teremana Tequila pick up the tab on up to $1,000,000 worth of guacamole purchases that restaurants make.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON AND TEREMANA TEQUILA ARE ENCOURAGING THE NATION TO SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANTS WITH GROUNDBREAKING “GUAC ON THE ROCK” INITIATIVE

Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila is Thanking Everyone For Supporting Their Local Restaurants by Picking Up the Check for up to $1,000,000 in Guacamole

New York, New York (April 7, 2021) – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his ultra-premium small batch tequila, Teremana, have launched “Guac on the Rock”, an initiative to encourage people around the country to go and support their local restaurants. From May 1st through May 5th, Johnson’s Teremana will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, up to $1,000,000 of guac, when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana Tequila cocktail. The initiative, aimed at encouraging people to dine out however they feel most comfortable – dining inside or outside at the restaurant or for take-out, will help spur consumer confidence and generate millions of dollars of additional revenue and tips for restaurants and its servers hard-hit by the pandemic.

“No better way to celebrate my 397th birthday, than with all of us helping our favorite local restaurants get back on their feet, all while drinking some Teremana and enjoying our favorite guacamole. I want to help get people safely back into our restaurants, bars and hotels. This is an industry close to my heart and one who normally gives all of us so much support year-round. These people need our help and support to get back in business,” says Johnson. “Let’s go help them out, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they do. And let everyone know that The Guac’s on The Rock!”

Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10—whether they dine in or take out (in some states legal rules vary due to state laws). To locate restaurants that carry Teremana ultra-premium, small-batch tequila, head to the Find Us page at Teremana.com.

Additional Information:

Consumers upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant

Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million dollars of guacamole purchased

Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customers Venmo account

Offer valid from Saturday, May 1st, 2021 – Wednesday, May 5th 2021

Participants must be aged 21 and over and a resident of the United States

Rules vary by state due to what each state will allow. Please check legal restrictions by state. Valid only in select markets

Teremana is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila crafted at the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With two expressions, a blanco and a reposado, its name translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit. Only made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has quickly become the tequila of the people.

For more information and rules, please visit guacontherock.com and teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana.