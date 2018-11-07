Various News: The Rock Reveals New Underarmour Collection, WWE Smackdown & Mixed Match Challenge Highlights

– The Rock has released a new Underarmour Veteran’s Day Collection to honor the ‘hardest working men and women in America’.

Warriors, come out to play.

This Veteran’s Day, we honor the hardest working men and women in America.

Soldiers that thru grit, guts and loyalty always get the job. #ProjectRock #UAFreedom #RESPECT #VeteransDayCollection

NEW COLLECTION DROPS THIS THURS 🇺🇸 ⛓ pic.twitter.com/KkXUTJiXGJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 7, 2018

Respect from @TheRock is respect well earned. On 11/8, we show our gratitude and appreciation for the men and women who have served their country with the #ProjectRock #VeteransDayCollection. #WEWILL #UAFreedom pic.twitter.com/7IsdCdRRgD — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) November 7, 2018

