Various News: The Rock Reveals New Underarmour Collection, WWE Smackdown & Mixed Match Challenge Highlights

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Under Armour WWE The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock has released a new Underarmour Veteran’s Day Collection to honor the ‘hardest working men and women in America’.

– Here are some highlights from last night’s WWE Smackdown and last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge…














