wrestling / News
The Rock Reveals That The XFL Will Return In 2022
In a post on Twitter early this morning, The Rock announced that the XFL will make its return for a new season in 2022. This will be the third attempt at running the football promotion after Vince McMahon tried it 2001 and then this year. Rock, his business partner Dany Garcia and Redbird Capital purchased the company back in August.
Rock wrote: “XFL returns SPRING 2022. As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle – but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose.”
