The Rock Reveals The Cast Of His Upcoming NBC Series Young Rock
In a series of posts on Instagram, The Rock revealed the cast of his upcoming NBC series Young Rock, which will include three different actors playing him. The series was given a midseason debut date back in June after being ordered to series in January. The first season will feature eleven episodes, with Rock appearing in all eleven himself. It was written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chaing and will be produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.
The cast includes Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Uli Latukefu as 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia and Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne ‘Dewey’ Johnson.
#YOUNGROCK Officially KICKIN’ OFF PRODUCTION! Ladies & gents, here’s the cast of our new @NBC comedy, #YOUNGROCK. A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up. @bradleyconstant will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s ass 😂💪🏾 This show is gonna be a fun one and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK And playing my mom @atajohnson aka Mama Rock is the talented and lovely @staceyleilua. Many of you know my moms story – cancer survivor, gone thru hell and back, incredible life and still the sweetest human being on the planet. And still goes to smack me when I cuss 😂🤦🏽♂️ #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK And playing the OG original Rock – my pops, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson 💥 As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him 🙏🏾 My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him. This ones for you Rock. #ToughLove #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK Coming in hot and lowering the University of MIAMI BOOM 🏈💥 is @ulilatukefu! Playing at THE U – these years were some of my most defining. The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical. 275lbs of upper body violence, attitude and clearly eating too much pizza. #NationalChampions #TheU #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson – me ☺️ She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
#YOUNGROCK This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero 👊🏾 He’s got the hardest job of ‘em of all playing “little Dewey” – yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather – as in dewdrops. Jesus. 🤦🏽♂️😂 At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😜 and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴💀🤣 This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright 🙏🏾👊🏾 This passion project is special and I’m boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one! #ComplicatedCub #LittleDewey #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
