The Rock Reveals The Cast Of His Upcoming NBC Series Young Rock

In a series of posts on Instagram, The Rock revealed the cast of his upcoming NBC series Young Rock, which will include three different actors playing him. The series was given a midseason debut date back in June after being ordered to series in January. The first season will feature eleven episodes, with Rock appearing in all eleven himself. It was written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chaing and will be produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.

The cast includes Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Uli Latukefu as 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia and Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne ‘Dewey’ Johnson.