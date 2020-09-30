wrestling / News

The Rock Reveals The Cast Of His Upcoming NBC Series Young Rock

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Raw 6-10-2002, Young Rock Dwayne Johnson

In a series of posts on Instagram, The Rock revealed the cast of his upcoming NBC series Young Rock, which will include three different actors playing him. The series was given a midseason debut date back in June after being ordered to series in January. The first season will feature eleven episodes, with Rock appearing in all eleven himself. It was written by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chaing and will be produced by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions.

The cast includes Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Stacey Leilua as Ata Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson as Rocky Johnson, Uli Latukefu as 20-year-old Dwayne Johnson, Ana Tuisila as Lia Maivia and Adrian Groulx as 10-year-old Dwayne ‘Dewey’ Johnson.

View this post on Instagram

#YOUNGROCK This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson – me ☺️ She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

View this post on Instagram

#YOUNGROCK This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero 👊🏾 He’s got the hardest job of ‘em of all playing “little Dewey” – yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather – as in dewdrops. Jesus. 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😜 and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴💀🤣 This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright 🙏🏾👊🏾 This passion project is special and I’m boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one! #ComplicatedCub #LittleDewey #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Young Rock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading