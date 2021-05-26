The Rock Reveals Who Came Up With The Name ‘Smackdown’ For WWE

Smackdown may be The Rock’s show, but he got the name from somebody else. The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans what they thought of when they saw the show’s original logo, and Rock responded by revealing it was Harvey Wippleman who came up with the name. Rock used the name ‘Downtown Bruno’ for him, which is one of his ring names.

He wrote: “Well clearly the dude who coined the name Smackdown in the first place and eventually, made it so famous it’s now in the Webster’s dictionary…and his name is Downtown Bruno.”