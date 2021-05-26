wrestling / News
The Rock Reveals Who Came Up With The Name ‘Smackdown’ For WWE
May 26, 2021 | Posted by
Smackdown may be The Rock’s show, but he got the name from somebody else. The WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans what they thought of when they saw the show’s original logo, and Rock responded by revealing it was Harvey Wippleman who came up with the name. Rock used the name ‘Downtown Bruno’ for him, which is one of his ring names.
He wrote: “Well clearly the dude who coined the name Smackdown in the first place and eventually, made it so famous it’s now in the Webster’s dictionary…and his name is Downtown Bruno.”
Well clearly the dude who coined the name Smackdown in the first place and eventually, made it so famous it’s now in the Webster’s dictionary…and his name is Downtown Bruno 😉👊🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On AEW’s Plans For Stadium Stampede At Double Or Nothing
- More Details On Buff Bagwell’s Recent Arrest, Bagwell Currently Facing Over 15 Charges In Georgia
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Scott Hall’s Debut Promo On Nitro In 1996, Backstage Reaction After The Segment
- Ric Flair On Thinking He’d Lost Roman Reigns’ Respect, Four Horsewomen’s Longevity As Top WWE Stars