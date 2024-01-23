wrestling / News
The Rock to Ring Opening Bell for New York Stock Exchange (Video)
January 23, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named as part of TKO Group Holdings’ Board of Directors as of today. The Rock will also be ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30 am EST. You can watch the live feed of the New York Stock Exchange’s coverage of the news below.
The Rock and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel will also appear on CNBC this morning at the 9-10 am hour to discuss the news (via PWInsider), along with the announcement that WWE Raw will be moving to Netflix in January 2025.
