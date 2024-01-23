– Shortly after he was announced a new board member for WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was on hand at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell. Also on hand for the event were TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H). You can see the video of today’s opening bell ceremony below, courtesy of Forbes.

Vince McMahon notably is no longer wearing a mustache, but it does appear that he dyed his hair black.