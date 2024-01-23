wrestling / News
The Rock Rings Opening Bell at NYSE With Vince McMahon & More
– Shortly after he was announced a new board member for WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was on hand at the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell. Also on hand for the event were TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, and WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H). You can see the video of today’s opening bell ceremony below, courtesy of Forbes.
Vince McMahon notably is no longer wearing a mustache, but it does appear that he dyed his hair black.
New TKO board member "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson rang the opening bell on the NYSE this morning.
He's joined by Vince McMahon, Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, Paul Levesque, Nick Khan, Lawrence Epstein, Sonya Medina, Steve Koonin, and others. pic.twitter.com/L3xtJaBIkb
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) January 23, 2024
