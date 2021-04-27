The Rock Reacts To Roddy Piper A&E Biography, Says There Is ‘No Greater Heel’

A&E aired its Roddy Piper “Biography” special on Sunday, and The Rock was among those who tuned in to look back at the life of Piper both inside and outside the ring.

The Rock took to Instagram to post a photo of him watching the special, and he recalled meeting Piper for the first time and noted that there is no greater heel in wrestling than Hot Rod.

Sunday midnight viewing/

Piper & @teremana ——

Great new A&E doc on one of my squared circle heroes.

I first met Roddy when I was 8yrs old in the Carolinas where he and my old man were wrestling up and down the roads together.

Many moons later he would have a strong influence on my career when I wrestled as a “heel” getting “real heat” as we say in wrestling parlance.

No greater heel than Hot Rod.

And something tells me he’d get a kick outta seeing this picture ——–

#piper

#gamechanger

The Piper documentary on A&E drew 880,000 viewers, and this week’s WWE-themed episode will focus on Randy Savage.