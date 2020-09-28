wrestling / News

The Rock Responds To Roman Reigns’ Dominant Clash Of Champions Win Over Jey Uso

September 28, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Jey Uso Roman Reigns Clash of Champions

The Rock is one of many people weighing in on Roman Reigns’ dominant victory against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Reigns took to Instagram to offer a simple one-word reaction to his win. “Levels,” Reigns said along with adding a photo of him standing over Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Levels. #TribalChief #WWEClash

The Rock later responded with a message of his own. “Same game, different levels. Same hell, different levels. Heard you two tore the house down,” he replied. You can see a screenshot of his reply below.

Reigns recently had his own reaction to The Rock’s comments on a potential WrestleMania match between the two.

