wrestling / News
The Rock Responds To Roman Reigns’ Dominant Clash Of Champions Win Over Jey Uso
The Rock is one of many people weighing in on Roman Reigns’ dominant victory against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions on Sunday.
Reigns took to Instagram to offer a simple one-word reaction to his win. “Levels,” Reigns said along with adding a photo of him standing over Jimmy and Jey Uso.
The Rock later responded with a message of his own. “Same game, different levels. Same hell, different levels. Heard you two tore the house down,” he replied. You can see a screenshot of his reply below.
And the whole family has joined!! I'm loving this. The best thing I've seen in a long time… Samuan Dynasty rules… our Tribal Chief rules! This will end with Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WM37 I hope! #RomanReigns pic.twitter.com/SXowhlf7dI
— 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 💙 |ℝ𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕟 ℝ𝕖𝕚𝕘𝕟𝕤 𝔼𝕣𝕒!| (@HandyRed_) September 28, 2020
Reigns recently had his own reaction to The Rock’s comments on a potential WrestleMania match between the two.
