WWE News: The Rock Posts Pic with Roman Reigns, Adam Cole Has Words for Akira Tozawa

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
– The Rock posted a photo of he and Roman Reigns on Instagram following their early morning workout together. Rock and Reigns will be at tonight’s world premiere of Hobbs & Shaw. Reigns, of course, has a part in the film while the Rock stars. He wrote:

“Early we rise, tonight we shine.
Great to get early morning workouts in with my Uso, @romanreigns at my #IronParadise this week.
Tonight is our massive HOBBS & SHAW WORLD PREMIERE and it’s time celebrate with Hollywood, the world and especially, THE FANS.
From my cousin Roman to @idriselba, I brought in only the baddest, most talented (and most fun;) dudes on the planet to be in HOBBS & SHAW.
Actually, we’re just a bunch of big ol’ sweethearts 😂🖤 lookin’ for a song to sing.
See everyone tonight, enjoy the premiere (and the surprises;) and let’s have some fun.
HOBBS & SHAW”

– NXT released this video of Adam Cole discussing his match against Akira Tozawa at tonight’s EVOLVE 10th anniversary show (we’ll have live coverage starting at 7:45PM ET).

