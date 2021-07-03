The Rock Says Black Adam Finishes Production Next Week, Reveals His Diet

In a post on Instagram, The Rock revealed that the final week of production for his DC Comics movie Black Adam is next week. He also featured a video showing the kind of diet he has to build his physique for the character.

He wrote: “Shovel it all in and drink it all down. This coming week is a big one – our final week of production for the filming of BLACK ADAM. All the training, the diet (the diet;), almost 2 years of character, story and production prep all culminates to next week. Here’s a look at my breakfast/ Sodium pulled. Water limited. Dialing all. the conditioning in as we save the hardest and most intense scenes for last. Appreciate you guys so much for all the BLACK ADAM support – I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad ass and cool. Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week. Stay disciplined, focused and trust in the process. And shovel it all in and drink it all down. Enjoy your 4th!”