The Rock Says He Really Knocked Out A Kid In High School For Calling Wrestling Fake, Says He Was Wrong

During last night’s episode of Young Rock, the teenage version of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was shown knocking out a fellow high schooler who called wrestling ‘fake’. When a fan said he liked the moment because it likely happened, The Rock confirmed that it did. He also noted that while he really did attack kids who took shots at wrestling, he was wrong for doing so.

He wrote: “Hi Jack, yup it sure did happen. Twice. I pile drived a kid in elementary. KO’d a kid in high school. Got suspended both times. I was wrong. But back in the 80s I was taught by my dad and all the wrestlers to always “protect the business”. It’s what we we did.”

He also spoke to another fan about the business at the time, noting: “There was a harsh/seedy underbelly to pro wrestling for decades and decades. It was what it was and you did your best to keep your head on a swivel in those shark infested waters.”

But back in the 80s I was taught by my dad and all the wrestlers to always “protect the business”. It’s what we we did. #YoungRock https://t.co/sivjaCuNI6 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 24, 2021