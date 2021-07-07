The Rock Says He Regrets Not Having A Longer Feud With Booker T, Booker Responds

In a reply to Shane Helms on Twitter, The Rock spoke about his feud with Booker T in 2001 and said he regrets not having a longer run with him.

Helms wrote: “Doing cardio watching @TheRock vs @BookerT5x from @WWE SummerSlam 2001. Two of my favorite opponents and favorite people I’ve worked with in the Biz. I wish these two woulda had more matches together.”

Rock replied: “Thank you, brother. I do too actually. One of my biggest regrets was not having a long run w Book. He was one of my fav workers and the best pure athlete I’ve ever wrestled. Fluid, sharp, believable movements and work style. I always say his moves had a rare swagger.”

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Booker T reacted to the comment.

He said: “I really appreciate The Rock saying those kind words as far as me being one of the most athletic guys. Me being, pretty much, a damn good worker. I get props like that for a lot of guys like Bret Hart. Bret Hart is one of the guys who says he really enjoyed working with me in WCW and I think he enjoyed working with me because there was chemistry. Hearing that coming from The Rock, it means a lot. Him saying that he wished our feud would’ve lasted a whole lot longer. That’s reality. It should have. I feel like it could have been a six-month or year ‘marriage’ with The Rock if done properly. I don’t know how good it would’ve been though. For me, working with The Rock, it would have gotten better the more times we worked. I don’t remember working any house shows with The Rock. That’s a rarity. We never got that chance to [work house shows]. That’s a match I don’t think I’ve ever looked at. The Rock and I never got a chance to become friends. Laugh with each other, break bread with each other. I always thought he was, I wouldn’t say untouchable, but he was a WWE guy. For me, coming in from WCW, I gave him that respect because he deserved it. I do think, over time, our chemistry would have been uncanny and we would have had that match that I could look back on and say, ‘That was the match.’ I don’t remember a match or moment that I can look back on and say, ‘That was my WWE moment’ as far as in-ring goes because I became a total entertainer.”