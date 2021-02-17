The Rock Says He’d Run For President If The People Wanted Him To

In an interview with USA Today, The Rock said that he would run for President of the United States if he felt that it was what the people wanted him to do. Here are highlights:

On how accurate Young Rock: “The fun thing about ‘Young Rock’ is everything that people see in this first episode and throughout the season, everything happened. Now, what we do is, maybe it happened in a different year, maybe it happened in a different city.”

On buying his first car from a crackhead: “I had to swerve off into the shoulder because another crackhead popped up from the back. And then I pulled over and I had to kick him out, and I said, ‘This is my car now.’ So that actually happened.”

On running for President: “I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”