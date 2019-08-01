The Rock Says He’s a Big Fan of Drew McIntyre, McIntyre Responds

– The Rock had some high praise for Drew McIntyre, saying he sees a lot of potential in the Raw star. TMZ caught up with the Great One and asked him who he thought the next major star for the company was going to be.

“Let’s see… you know, [I’m] not quite too sure,” he said. “I just know that a lot of guys obviously are working very hard. I spent a lot of time with Roman just now, spent the past week with him and we were talking about everybody who has potential and who doesn’t. Personally I like Drew McIntyre. I think he’s got a great look and a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing.”

McIntyre commented on the praise, posting to Twitter: