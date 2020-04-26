The Rock Says Next Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Is Must Watch

In a post on Twitter, The Rock shared his excitement for the next episode of Vice’s Dark Side of the Ring, which will focus on David Schultz and his incident with reporter John Stossel in the ’80s. It airs on Tuesday at 10 PM ET.

He wrote: “This man was one of my all time fav heels (bad guys) in pro wrestling and an influence on me when I first shook his hand in Hawaii when I was 12. I’ve seen an early cut of this episode and highly recommend you watch, if you have any squared circle DNA in your blood.”