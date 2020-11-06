The Rock Says Paper Can’t Beat Him Because He’s Bigger

The Rock’sIt clearly states in section *980 of the RPS Constitution that in order for Paper to defeat Rock, it must cover 100% of said property. I’m too big for Paper. To suggest otherwise is paper fraud.”

Brona, it clearly states in section *980 of the RPS Constitution that in order for Paper to defeat Rock, it must cover 100% of said property. I’m too big for Paper. To suggest otherwise is paper fraud 😂💪🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 6, 2020