The Rock Says There’s ‘No Truth’ To A Match With Roman Reigns Right Now

In an interview with Andrew Freund, The Rock spoke about rumors that he will face Roman Reigns at a Wrestlemania and said there’s no truth to them right now.

He said: “I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now. Possibly down the road, we will see. We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I’m very happy and very proud with the work he is doing as well as The Usos, my other family members. Those guys will continue to do what they’re doing and we’ll see down the road.”