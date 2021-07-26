wrestling / News
The Rock Says There’s Nothing To Tease About Possible WWE Return
July 26, 2021 | Posted by
During an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, The Rock was asked if he could tease anything about a possible return to the WWE. Rock said there was “nothing” to tease, although his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt joked that the two would appear as a tag team.
The Rock is currently rumored to return to WWE at Survivor Series where he will begin the feud for a match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38.
