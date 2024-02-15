The Rock Says Transitioning To Acting Was An ‘Inflective’ Time In His Life

The Rock is a major star in Hollywood now, and he recently looked back at his transition from WWE to films. The Great One talked about leaving WWE for Hollywood during his apperance on the Pat McAfee show, noting that he felt he had a real opportunity to go to the next level in film.

“I felt it was at an inflective time in my life,” Rock recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “And I thought, ‘Okay. I can either stay in this or I can have ambitions to go and start a film career. And if I’m good, if I’m decent, I could have some longevity, then maybe I could bring WWE and wrestling with me.’ So it was a little challenging at first because I left when I was on top.”

Rock had some early struggles in Hollywood before he eventually decided to do things his own way. He returned to WWE this year and is part of the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns storyline heading into WrestleMania 40.