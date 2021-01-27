The Rock Says Young Rock Won’t Just Be About The Good Times in His Life

In an interview with Deadline, The Rock spoke about his new NBC sitcom Young Rock and promised that it wouldn’t just look at the good times in his life but the bad as well. Here are highlights:

On the series letting him get personal: “[Young Rock will] rip some things open, and vulnerability was one of those factors. The series has allowed me to appreciate those hard times so much more. Let’s reveal things, but let’s also talk about the good stuff, because there was so much good stuff when I look back on it, in this wild world with these characters who were larger than life.”

On showing the other side of famous wrestlers: “All of these men, so successful in what they did, but they played that role 24 hours a day.”

On the roughest times in his life: “There’s a few layers to that answer…At 13, I veered off the tracks to do things I shouldn’t be doing. I got arrested at 13 in Hawaii.”

On being passed over for the NFL: “That was a pretty big loss; when you’re done with your college career, you’re done. There was no NFL for me.”