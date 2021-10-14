The Rock Scheduled To Film Young Rock During This Year’s Survivor Series

It was reported earlier this year that The Rock is rumored to make his return at WWE Survivor Series next month, as well as RAW and Smackdown that same week to build to a match with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 38. The New York City event would serve as the Great One’s 25th anniversary with WWE, which would also be acknowledged during his appearances.

However, that may no longer be the case.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, who broke the initial story, stated that The Rock is now scheduled to be in Australia to film season two of Young Rock at the time of the PPV. Not only that, it is now seeming likely that Rock vs. Reigns will be pushed to Wrestlemania 39 in 2023 in Los Angeles. There are people in the company who are “adamant” that the match will be happening in Los Angeles, not Dallas in 2022.

As for the Rock’s 25th anniversary, it’s believed WWE will still acknowledge that in some fashion with a mention or video package.