– The Rock is set to appear on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto as he seeks the answer from WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes about giving him his soul. Ahead of the premium live event, The Rock shared a message on social media, telling Cody Rhodes to “do the right thing.”

The Rock wrote, “Walk side by side with me, my brother @CodyRhodes TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul. The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre ~ final boss #EliminationChamber #SellYourSoul @wwe @TKOGrp”

WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto goes down later tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.