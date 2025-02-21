The Rock Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s WWE Smackdown

The Rock is set to make his return to WWE TV on this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that the Final Boss will be appearing on Friday’s show.

The full announcement reads:

THE FINAL BOSS RETURNS TO SMACKDOWN TOMORROW

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on SmackDown – live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans – tomorrow night at 8pm ET on USA Network.

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Fans interested in attending can buy tickets here.