The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Monday’s WWE RAW, Extended Attack on Cody Rhodes
On this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, The Rock assaulted Cody Rhodes at the end of the show, busting him open. However, the attack continued after the show was over. Since the Rock hates both constraints and rules, he shared behind-the-scenes footage from the segment online.
He wrote: “I hate constraints and bullshit rules – and just because some @wwe producer says, “clear” (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job. It fucking pissed me off. I can’t shut my emotions off just because a script says we’re done.
But this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments – telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get cancelled. They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules. It’s their way, or no way.
Fuck that. I say it the way I want to say it. I do it the way I want to do it. My choice. Our choice.
