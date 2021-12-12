The Rock Shares Memories Of His Childhood Friendship With WWE President Nick Khan

In a post on Instagram, The Rock spoke about his childhood friendship with WWE President Nick Khan and his sister Nahnatchka. The three used to hang out during their days in Honolulu, Hawaii.

He wrote: “This one’s special.Means a lot to me.Years in the making.

In the mid 1980’s, Nick Khan, his sister Nahnatchka Khan and myself used to run around as kids in Honolulu, Hawaii every month when my grandmother would promote her pro wrestling shows at our local arena.

As kids we LOVED the pro wrestling business and as adults, our love and respect for the wrestling business has become boundless.

Now years later….

Nick is WWE PRESIDENT.

Nahnatchka is one of the best TV show runners in Hollywood and the CREATOR OF YOUNG ROCK ~ our award winning TV series on NBC, based on my wild upbringing in the world of pro wrestling.

And I’ve gone on to do a thing or two and become famous for rocking a fanny pack.

Life is unpredictable.Amazing.Here we all are.

Our @teremana toasts and amazing conversations were flowing (one person missing)