wrestling / News
The Rock Shares New Year’s Video, Says We Will ‘Turn the Corner and Make It Count’ This Year
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
– The Rock shared a video yesterday on Instagram, wishing his fans a happy New Year:
HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a @teremana toast to MAKIN’ IT COUNT
Every step
Every move
Every action
Every word
Every handshake
Every kiss
Let’s turn the corner and make it count….
Bring on 2022
L.F.G.
