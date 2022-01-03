wrestling / News

The Rock Shares New Year’s Video, Says We Will ‘Turn the Corner and Make It Count’ This Year

January 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Dwayne Johnson The Titan Games

– The Rock shared a video yesterday on Instagram, wishing his fans a happy New Year:

HAPPY NEW YEAR to you and your families and a @teremana toast to MAKIN’ IT COUNT

Every step
Every move
Every action
Every word
Every handshake
Every kiss

Let’s turn the corner and make it count….

Bring on 2022

L.F.G.

