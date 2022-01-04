The Rock Shares Update On XFL, Training Camps To Being In January 2023

As previously noted, The Rock, Dany Garcia, and partners at Redbird Capital purchased the XFL in August of last year after Vince McMahon put the league up for sale.

Rock recently took to Instagram to share an update on where things stand with the XFL, noting that training camps are set to begin in early January of 2023, and that XFL executives would begin scouting for players this month.

“For all us FOOTBALL FANS 🏈 I got BIG & EXCITING NEWS!! In exactly 365 DAYS, we will officially kick off our 2023 @XFL TRAINING CAMPS. As an XFL owner and a man who has put his callused, dinosaur hands in the dirt – I can guarantee you that our XFL PLAYERS will be the hardest and hungriest workers in the room. Our message to the FOOTBALL NATION ~ we are building our one of kind XFL CULTURE for you. XFL is watching. LFG,” he wrote.

You can view Rock’s video below.