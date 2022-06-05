The Rock Shares Video Showing New Home for His Mother

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a heartwarming video on his Instagram, as he’s showing his mother a new home he bought for her, complete with a special family room with her vintage ukulees and pictures of their ancestors she hasn’t seen since her childhood growing up in Samoa. You can check out the clip and message The Rock wrote in the caption below:

“very cool moment

Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles 🎶 up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.

She misses her mom and dad.

I miss them too.

Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.

Enjoy your new home mom!!

Break out the ukulele and let’s #cheehooo”