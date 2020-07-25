wrestling / News

The Rock Shows His Recipe for a Strawberry Manarita (Video)

July 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock, The Titan Games - Season 1

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video where he mixes a Strawberry Manarita. It was made with his recently launched tequila brand, Teremana Blanco. You can check out his video below.

