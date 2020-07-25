wrestling / News
The Rock Shows His Recipe for a Strawberry Manarita (Video)
July 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video where he mixes a Strawberry Manarita. It was made with his recently launched tequila brand, Teremana Blanco. You can check out his video below.
