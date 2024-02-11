The Rock On Slapping Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania XL Kickoff

The Rock has no regrets about slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. Rock got physical with Rhodes after Rhodes said he would be facing Reigns at WrestleMania and talked about The Bloodline in away the Great One didn’t appreciate. Rock posted to his Instagram on Sunday to comment on the moment, writing:

“I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it.

It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very fucking cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly – all our fans.

Your hero fucked around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect.

Lines crossed and blurred – bring it.

We don’t toe the mark for no one.

Road to Wrestlemania begins…

~ people’s champ”