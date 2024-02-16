The Rock Teases ‘Something Big’ For Monday, Comments On Being Daytona 500 Grand Marshal

The Rock has been very active on social media lately, and he’s teasing something ‘big’ that will happen this Monday, February 19. The only hints provided came in a video, which showed references to Seven Bucks Productions, ZOA energy drink and his turtleneck/fanny pack combo.

Meanwhile, he also commented on being the Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, which takes place Sunday.

He wrote: “Man I’m pumped to be the Grand Marshal for THIS SUNDAY’s ELECTRIFYING @DAYTONA 500. The ENERGY, the MANA, with the KINGS of the road!! I’ve always had massive respect for the drivers and this sport— can’t wait!!

Truly honored to give the command, “Drivers start your engines” ~ people’s champ @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX @XFL2023. ps – last time I tried to squeeze my big 270lb ass into a NASCAR car, I got stuck… so LFG”