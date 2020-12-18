The Rock Set For Special Interview On Tonight’s Talking Smack

The Rock is set to return to WWE television tonight as part of a special edition of Talking Smack on FS1. FOX Sports announced the lineup for tonight’s show, with SmackDown airing on FS1 before Talking Smack.

In the release from FOX, the network hyped an interview between Rock and sports personality Jay Glazer, as well as Charlotte Wilder interviewing Sasha Banks.

While there has been speculation surrounding a potential match between Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year, reports suggest that match could be more likely to happen in 2022.

Talking Smack will be hosted by Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman, and Booker T.