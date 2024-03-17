wrestling / News

The Rock Says ‘Standards & Practices’ Have Issues With His Language On WWE TV

March 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The Rock says he’ll keep speaking from the heart on WWE TV, no matter how much the networks’ Standards & Practices divisions take issue with his language. The WWE star and TKO board member posted to his Instagram account to share a clip from his “Rock concert” on Friday’s Smackdown and comment on his choice of wording.

Rock wrote:

““You sound like somebody the Rock can love – drunk and horny”

Networks and ‘standards & practices’ have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun.

Enjoy the Rock concert”

