The Rock Possibly Teases WWE Return In Comment On Super Bowl Appearance

Finally, The Rock has come back? It depends on what you think about a recent tweet from The Great One. As noted, Rock delivered an on-field promo prior to kickoff of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and he replied to a comment regarding his famous phrase.

When asked by Jamie Iovine about not pausing to allow fans to finish his “and millions” line, Rock noted that it was an “easter egg” and that the millions “with a pause” is coming soon before sharing a wink emoji.

“brother that was a little ‘Easter egg’ for you and the MILLIONS… [rotfl emoji] [mic emoji] Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. [winking face emoji] [fist emoji],” Rock wrote.

As previously mentioned, WWE reportedly wants Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

So @TheRock absolutely crushed his intro yesterday but when he said “millions” and didn’t pause for AND MILLIONS by the fans I shed a small tear. — Jamie Iovine (@Jamie_iovine) February 14, 2022