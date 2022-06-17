The Rock Surprised Tamina With A New Home

In a post on Twitter, The Rock revealed that he bought his cousin Tamina a new home, which he surprised her with earlier this week. The post includes a video of Tamina’s reaction when she steps through the door.

He wrote:

Hard to explain these emotions for all of us as I led @saronasnukawwe thru her new door.

This one felt good.

Surprise cuz — enjoy your new home!! ❤️❤️🥳🏠

I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together.

Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way – she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters,

Milaneta & Maleata ❤️❤️

Its so damn hard to make it as a pro wrestler.

And it’s even way harder to make it if you’re a woman.

Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she’s experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP.

And that’s what she did.

And that’s why my heart’s proud.

Love you cuz and we always got your back.

Welcome home and we breaking out the @Teremana baby!!! 🥃🥃😂😂😂

A very special THANK YOU to our @bianca.a.aubrey & her company @beyond_estates for helping me create this magical moment.

You’re the best B!!