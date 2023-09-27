The Rock Surprises Tour Bus While ‘Looking For Free Tacos’

The Rock gave a tour bus in Hollywood a surprise visit, as seen in a video he posted to Twitter. The Great One posted the clip to his account on Wednesday in which he drove up next to a tour buss and had some fun with him, as you can see below.

Rock wrote:

“Hey y’all seen the Rock in this hood?

If you Hollywood visitors ever see a big ol’ pick up truck rolling up on your tour bus – don’t be afraid, it’s just the People’s Champ lookin’ for free tacos and having fun

Enjoy my hood and stay away from my house

(this kinda stuff is always the best part of fame ~ lots of happy faces;)”