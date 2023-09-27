wrestling / News
The Rock Surprises Tour Bus While ‘Looking For Free Tacos’
The Rock gave a tour bus in Hollywood a surprise visit, as seen in a video he posted to Twitter. The Great One posted the clip to his account on Wednesday in which he drove up next to a tour buss and had some fun with him, as you can see below.
Rock wrote:
“Hey y’all seen the Rock in this hood?
If you Hollywood visitors ever see a big ol’ pick up truck rolling up on your tour bus – don’t be afraid, it’s just the People’s Champ lookin’ for free tacos and having fun
Enjoy my hood and stay away from my house
(this kinda stuff is always the best part of fame ~ lots of happy faces;)”
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2023