The Rock Teams With XBox For Custom ZOA Energy Xbox Series X
The Rock is teaming up with XBox through his new ZOA Energy Drinks brand for a custom XBox Series X. The Great One took to Instagram to announced the ZOA Energy customized version of the console, which will feature a full custom kit including a ZOA/XBox friedge, a custom controller, glasses, and more.
You can see the Instagram post and a video announcing the launch below:
This ENERGY💥 gift is for all my gamers and creators!! 🤯🔥🎮
I helped thisisbillgates launch the original XBOX years ago and it’s a pleasure to partner with @xbox once again to create the MOST ELECTRIFYING and MOST FUN custom kit to power up your gaming skills you’ve ever seen!!!
Your own ZOA/XBox fridge that resembles the XBox console, your own custom ZOA/XBox controller, your own pair of electrifying glasses – the same ones that I wore on stage with Bill when we originally revealed XBox to the world 🌍, your own ZOA/XBox coasters and of course your #1 source of gaming energy – cans of @ZoaEnergy!!!
This was so much fun to create with XBox and can’t wait for you to enjoy it as well!
Sip your ZO…now let’s GO!!