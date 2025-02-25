– On last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Rock shared the ring with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, informing him that he wants Cody to be his “champion” and that he wants Cody Rhodes’ “soul.” He then revealed that he will wait for Cody’s answer this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Earlier today, The Rock teased some “disruptive moves” for the upcoming event on social media.

The Rock wrote, “Thanks for watching the show, we got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in. Love playin’ this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss 🦅 Toronto 🇨🇦 – I’ll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber. @WWE @TKOGrp”

Whatever The Rock has planned, we won’t find out until later this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.