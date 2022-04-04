The Rock Teases Huge Project, Says It Is One Of His ‘Biggest Ventures Yet’

In a post on Instagram, The Rock teased a project that he is currently working on, which he says could be one of his ‘biggest ventures yet.’

He wrote: “Saturday night and my kind of ‘partying’ like a Rockstar [smiling eyes emoji] [tumbler glass emoji] I’m an entrepreneur, founder and industrialist and I absolutely love what I do, which is putting in the work with my own two hands. Building global brands, creating quality products and most importantly, taking care of and meeting the needs of the consumers. The people. We’ve been fortunate to have built out such a diverse and successful portfolio, but as always we gotta stay humble & hungry – keep building up and out. We’re cooking up some very exciting ideas & initiatives for 2022, 23 and beyond – that could become my biggest ventures yet… Inspired. More to come. #sevenbuckscompanies #passion #purpose”