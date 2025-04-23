The Rock Teases Potential Return To His ‘Soul’ Angle in WWE

– As noted, during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show yesterday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson explained why he opted to step away from the angle with John Cena and Cody Rhodes after WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto and didn’t appear at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, The Rock teased that he and WWE could eventually resume the angle of trying to take the soul of Cody Rhodes. He also revealed that someone else pitched wanting to deliver their soul to him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s not [about the] soul right now. Right now, it’s not. But, by the way, we’ll go back to it. … I can’t tell you the texts that I got, and from the guys that I got, who are these top guys who are saying — one in particular, who I love, is my guy. I call him the Superman of the company. He’s like, ‘Listen, my soul’s for sale when it’s time.’ And I said, ‘I love it. Let’s do it.'”

The Rock wouldn’t reveal who the identity of the individual who texted him. In the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night 2, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Undisputed Title, thanks to help from Travis Scott.