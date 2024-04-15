The Rock Tells John Cena He Can Always See Him

In the WWE WrestleMania 40 main event of night two, John Cena and The Undertaker made appearances while Cody Rhodes faced off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, Cena, and Taker all got involved in the match. Cena took down Solo Sikoa while Rock laid out Cena, and Taker delivered a choke-slam to The Rock. It was previously mentioned that Steve Austin was initially planned for the final spot in the match, where Taker took down The Rock.

The Rock took to social media to send a message to Cena when he wrote the following: