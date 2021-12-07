The Rock’s Teremana Tequila Brand Launches New Product

The Rock has released a new product from his Teremana Tequila brand with the launch of Teremana Anejo, which is now available in limited quantities. It’s available in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants, and also for online delivery in selected states across the US.

Here’s the press release on Teremana Anejo (via PWInsider):

DWAYNE JOHNSON’S TEREMANA TEQUILA LAUNCHES MUCH ANTICIPATED TEREMANA AÑEJO

The new Teremana Añejo is made using a slow, handcrafted process and is aged in American Whiskey Barrels.

New York, New York (December 6th, 2021) – Teremana, Dwayne Johnson’s ultra-premium, small-batch, handmade tequila has announced the launch of Teremana Añejo, which will be available in limited quantities from today.

In March 2020, Teremana disrupted the tequila category with its fast growth and success, due to its unique proposition of an exceptional quality, responsibly made tequila at an accessible price point. It was founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson together with co-owners and business partners Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, Dany Garcia and the Lopez family from Jalisco, Mexico.

Teremana Añejo joins Teremana’s award-winning blanco and reposado tequilas. Due to the time intensive, handcrafted process, Teremana Añejo will be available in limited quantities throughout North America and expand in the months ahead. Teremana is a legacy business for Dwayne and he has a clear mission: to be the “Tequila of the People,” and therefore the best tasting product that is accessible to all.

Teremana Añejo is made with meticulous attention to detail; from using only fully mature, naturally sweet blue weber agave from the Jalisco Highlands, to slow roasting in small traditional brick ovens, and distilling in handmade copper pot stills. Following this process, Teremana Añejo is placed into American Whiskey barrels to age. Tasting notes of the delicious new tequila include vanilla and roasted agave and rich, warm oak, with a sweet and complex finish. Each bottle of Teremana Añejo is dipped by hand in black wax before being hand packaged at the brand’s distillery, Destileria Teremana De Agave, in the small highland town of Jesus Maria in Jalisco. The exclusive distillery was built together with the Lopez family, who are experts in the tradition of agave growing and tequila making.

For Founder Dwayne Johnson, Teremana Añejo marks a milestone in his tequila journey, which was over ten years in the making. “It is with enormous pride that we reveal Teremana Añejo, a spirit that we’ve been waiting patiently for since well before we announced the launch of Teremana last year. Teremana Añejo is made the right way – with respect and mana. My master distilling team and I finally feel that our añejo is aged to perfection and is ready to be bottled up and delivered to you all. As with all Teremana, being the best in quality and taste is key. Here there is no exception, and our handcrafted, slow process to create Teremana Añejo means it won’t be easy to find, but once you do, I know you’ll love it. Teremana Añejo is the new gold standard of ultra-premium tequila for tequila lovers around the world. I’m so excited for you all to finally taste it and continue to enjoy the Tequila of The People!”

Teremana Añejo is 40% ABV (80 proof) and sold at a suggested retail price of $39.99 for 750ml. It is available in liquor stores, bars and restaurants, and for online delivery in selected states across the US. l. For more information, visit Teremana.com and follow on Instagram and Twitter at @teremana.

About Teremana Tequila

Teremana is an ultra-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. It is crafted at Destileria Teremana De Agave in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highland mountains. With three expressions – a blanco, reposado, and now an añejo – its name loosely translates as ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit. Made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills, Teremana has been named, ‘the tequila of the people’.