The Rock Thanks Fans for Success of Young Rock

– Former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a tweet yesterday, thanking fans for the new sitcom about his life, Young Rock, the best comedy launch for NBC since 2017. You can view that tweet below.

The Rock tweeted, “This is pretty awesome and thank you guys for making this happen. At 15yrs old I was already 6’4 220lbs with a full mustache and everyone thought I was an undercover cop. and girls avoided me like the plague. thanks to 21 Jump Street #YoungRock TUESDAY’s on @NBC!!!”

As noted, tonight’s episode of the show, “On the Road Again,” airs at 8:00 pm EST on NBC. Here’s the synopsis:

“Pennsylvania, 1987: Dwayne pretends he’s rich to impress popular girl Karen, but a date to Rocky’s wrestling match at the flea market risks exposing the truth. Stressed about money, Ata takes on a wealthy new client.”