The Rock Thanks WWE for Debut Retrospective, Comments on Original ‘Arts & Crafts’ Attire

– WWE has been commemorating the 25th anniversary of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s WWE debut throughout this week. There was also a special video where The Rock himself provides commentary on his debut match at Survivor Series 1996 at the Madison Square Garden. The Rock said the following on the retrospective:

“Want to a moment to say THANK YOU to my @wwe family for this amazing look back on my wrestling career. I just watched this and the one thing that is so powerfully evident, is that in order for ANY success to happen, it ALWAYS takes SO MANY TALENTED PEOPLE to help. I’m moved.”

He also added on his original “arts and crafts” style ring attire:

“How is my arts & crafts ring outfit from Michael’s!?! Hey, if you’re gonna debut in your first match EVER for @wwe in the famed Madison Square Garden, you may as well DIY. What’s even more perplexing, is I actually looked in the mirror backstage and said, “fuck yeah'”

.@TheRock looks back on his life-changing first steps inside the ring as a WWE Superstar at #SurvivorSeries 1996. #Rock25 pic.twitter.com/s8IRT2CT5b — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2021

Yes, it all did start with a f*cked up haircut, fanny pack and a dream

😂🤦🏽‍♂️🥃👊🏾 @wwe #rock25 #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/hFLS1g0CWH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 18, 2021

How 🔥 is my arts & crafts ring outfit from Michael’s!?!

Hey, if you’re gonna debut in your first match EVER for @wwe in the famed Madison Square Garden, you may as well DIY. What’s even more perplexing, is I actually looked in the mirror backstage and said, “fuck yeah” 😂🤦🏽‍♂️🙋🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/dcbAYIY1WZ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 18, 2021