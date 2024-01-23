– Newly appointed TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take this morning to discussed his new board position, along with TKO granting him full ownership rights over The Rock name. During the show, Smith also asked The Rock if we are going to see him at WrestleMania 40 this year, and The Rock spoke about a possible main event matchup against Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights and clips of Rock’s appearance:

The Rock on a potential WrestleMania main event with Roman Reigns: “You know me. I’m a long gamer, yeah and a minute, and I like to build. And this is…something like this, what this is, if myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this respectfully of all WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business and I love it, we could possibly put on with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers, we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

On if there’s a chance it could happen: “[When asked by Molly Qerim if ‘there’s a chance?’] There’s a chance, Molly. *Laughs* There’s a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling. I love WWE, but I also have this deep passion to grow it. If we’re going to do something like this, I want the world to watch.”

On what he means about growth and casting a net: “Okay, I mean this respectfully because as we all my grandfather my dad, men of that time, they helped build and pave this road that we’re all on in terms of the wrestlers on the wrestling side. Yes, there is still a global footprint that the WWE can continue to that the WWE can continue to anchor into, there are places to go, there are people to bring in, right, and there are reach. Now, I mean that again respectfully because these performer have worked so incredibly hard in growing the company of the WWE, but if the ambition is there and our ambition is there not only on the TKO side but just me personally because I love the business if we cast the net and this is the net here and it’s continuing to be cast last year, if we were to do WrestleMania and it would be Rock and Roman, if we go down that route, then let’s cast the net way over there.”

Whether or not Roman Reigns vs. The Rock happens at WrestleMania 40 or later on remains to be seen. The Rock did make a surprise appearance at WWE Raw Day 1 earlier this month and talked about finding a seat at the “Head of the Table.”

If using the above quotes, please credit ESPN’s First Take, with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.