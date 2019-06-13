wrestling / News

The Rock To Be Presented With MTV 2019 Generation Award

June 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
The Rock Dwayne Johnson Titan Games

– The Rock will receive a big honor on June 17 when MTV will present him with the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV TV & Movie Awards. Previous recipients include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise

The Rock took time to respond to the honor in a social media post of his own.

WWE will have a big presence at the MTV TV & Movie Awards as Roman Reigns is up for the Best Real-Life Hero Award and the WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been nominated for the Best Fight Award.

