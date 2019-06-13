The Rock To Be Presented With MTV 2019 Generation Award

– The Rock will receive a big honor on June 17 when MTV will present him with the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV TV & Movie Awards. Previous recipients include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, Sandra Bullock and Tom Cruise

The Rock took time to respond to the honor in a social media post of his own.

This one means a lot.

Box office revenues are cool, but the thing that really matters is the blessing to positively influence and impact generations along the way.

We’re gonna rock the house and the mana (and tequila;) will flow this Saturday night!!#generationaward #mtv 🍿🥃 https://t.co/iOVFcj7w8M — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 13, 2019

WWE will have a big presence at the MTV TV & Movie Awards as Roman Reigns is up for the Best Real-Life Hero Award and the WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch has been nominated for the Best Fight Award.