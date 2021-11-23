The Rock to Receive People’s Champion Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The Rock is already the People’s Champion, but he’ll have an award to prove it following this year’s People’s Choice Awards. E! announced on Monday that the actor and WWE alum will be honored with the People’s Champion Award at the December 7th event.

The entertainment powerhouse, philanthropist, entrepreneur and former WWE star will be honored with the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, E! announced today.

A 15-time PCAs nominee and two-time winner, Johnson will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors and unwavering commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for The People’s Champion Award of 2021.”

Johnson serves as co-founder and CEO of Seven Bucks Companies—a multi-platform global enterprise rooted in authenticity, passion and storytelling—and the entrepreneurial trailblazer partnered with Netflix to bring the international action-thriller Red Notice to select theaters and audiences globally, breaking worldwide records as the largest opening day and weekend for a Netflix film.

Additionally, Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions partnered with Disney on the largest global film debut for the studio this summer with Jungle Cruise. Johnson also recently wrapped production on New Line/DC’s action franchise Black Adam and is currently in production on the highly anticipated season two of the NBC hit comedy series Young Rock.

Johnson has starred and produced a plethora of globally successful films including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level and Fast and Furious’ spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. Other film credits include Skyscraper, Rampage, Central Intelligence and Moana.

Beyond his contributions to film and TV, Johnson is also a successful entrepreneur. In August 2020, the global box-office powerhouse partnered with Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to acquire the professional football league, the XFL. In additon, he’s the founder of Siete Bucks Spirits and ZOA Energy brand.

As a dedicated philanthropist, Johnson serves as a National Celebrity Wish Ambassador for The Make-A-Wish Foundation and has been granting wishes with the organization for over 20 years. Johnson is also actively involved with The Starlight Children’s Foundation, which serves the critical needs of over 60 million critically, chronically and terminally ill children globally.

