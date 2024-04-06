wrestling / News

WWE News: The Rock Goes Retro To Hype Match Tonight, Triple H Shakes Hands With Giulia, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock WWE Raw 4-01-24 Image Credit: WWE

– The Rock shared a video to Tiktok to hype tonight’s Wrestlemania main event, in the style of a retro beat-em-up video game. It doesn’t end well for 8-bit Cody.

– After Giulia made an appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier today, she shook hands with Triple H backstage. He welcomed her to the company.

– WWE shared a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.

