WWE News: The Rock Goes Retro To Hype Match Tonight, Triple H Shakes Hands With Giulia, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
– The Rock shared a video to Tiktok to hype tonight’s Wrestlemania main event, in the style of a retro beat-em-up video game. It doesn’t end well for 8-bit Cody.
DFWTFB – Final Boss
– After Giulia made an appearance at NXT Stand & Deliver earlier today, she shook hands with Triple H backstage. He welcomed her to the company.
Welcome to #WrestleMania XL Weekend, @giulia0221g. #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/tk6LvCbidY
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2024
– WWE shared a video with the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
